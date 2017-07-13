Knitters unveil woolly St Wulfram’s Church to the Grantham public

A large-scale, hand-knitted version of St Wulfram’s Church went on display on Friday after three years in the making.

The hand-crafted St Wulfram’s, which is part of artsNK’s county-wide Woolly Spires project, takes its inspiration from the fact that many of Lincolnshire’s churches were funded by wealthy landowners who made their fortune on the backs of the county’s iconic breed of sheep, the Lincoln Long Wool.

artsNK has worked with local community and knitting groups across Lincolnshire to create detailed woolly versions of their churches, which are knitted over a scaled down model.

Local knitting group, ‘In the Loop,’ which is based at Westgate Crafts in Castlegate, was one of the first groups to be approached by artsNK visual arts development co-ordinator Marion Sander.

Leader Delia Bowerbank said: “We were intrigued with the design challenge of the project. It took us three years to complete, working with different groups at different times. We have shared our skills and used our talents as best we could, using our ingenuity and creativity to interpret stone in knitting. We’d like to give a special mention to Pat and Jill whose hard work and enthusiasm kept us all going.”

Marion was joined by Father James for the unveiling at St Wulfram’s on Friday. She said: “The knitters have done a fantastic job and this exhibition provides a great opportunity to see their woolly model of St Wulfram’s in situ, admire the amount of detail the knitters have managed to capture and celebrate their commitment to the project.”

The woolly St Wulfram’s, together with the five other Woolly Spires, will go on show at an exhibition in Lincoln Cathedral throughout August.

Information: www.artsnk.org or www.facebook.com/woollyspires