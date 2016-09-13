Kris prepares for charity cycle ride to Paris

A Grantham fitness instructor plans to raise thousands of pounds for people with terminal and life-limiting illnesses by doing a sponsored cycle ride from London to Paris.

Proceeds from Kris Eyre’s efforts next May will go to St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice Trust.

Kris, a freelance personal trainer and an instructor at the town’s Oceans Health and Fitness centre, will ride from south London, cross the English Channel by ferry and then head towards the finish close to the Eiffel Tower.

He said: “It is certainly going to be tough and I am looking forward to all the training and fundraising to help such a great cause.

“As we all know, there are many people who suffer with life limiting illnesses and the Hospice do a great job of providing palliative care for these patients and provide a wonderful support network for their families.”

Kris will begin his charity ride on May 10 from Crystal Palace before making his way to Dover.

He will board a ferry to Calais and then ride to Abbeville on day two.

The next day will see him ride from Abbeville to Beauvais following the River Somme.

Day four is the final stretch from Beauvais to Paris with the finish line near the Eiffel Tower.

To help raise fund and awareness of his ride, Kris, who is a member of Witham Wheelers cycling club, plans a series of fundraising events, such as a bike spinathon and a boxathon.

He added: “I have many great ideas for mini fundraising events, as well as collecting donations from local people via collection buckets.

“I will also be looking to raise awareness of my challenge by promoting it at local supermarkets to collect donations.

“I have a minimum of £2000 to collect but I would love more than anything to go above and beyond this and raise as much money as I possibly can.”

To sponsor Kris, text donations to KEPT82 plus the amount to 70070 (for example KEPT82£5), go online to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kris-eyre or www.doitforcharity.com/kristofer