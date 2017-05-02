Labour Party candidate for Grantham and Stamford seat in the General Election is named

The Labour Party has named its candidate to stand for the Grantham and Stamford seat next month in the General Election.

Their candidate is Barrie Fairbairn, a solicitor from Leicester who stood for the seat at the last General Election in 2015. His appointment is subject to approval by Labour’s NEC tomorrow (Wednesday).

In the 2015 election, Mr Fairbairn came third with 9,070 votes, just under 17 per cent of the total vote. Conservative MP Nick Boles retained the seat with 28,399 votes (52.8 per cent) followed by UKIP’s Marietta King in second place with 9,410 votes (17.5 per cent).

Mr Fairbairn, who is originally from Sunderland, studied chemistry at the University of Manchester before he qualified as a solicitor.

Mr Boles has confirmed he will be standing in the election despite having undergone treatment for cancer. He recently announced that the cancer has been ‘eradicated’ after a final phase of treatment for non Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He said: “Recent scans have shown that the cancer has been eradicated and doctors tell me I can expect to make a full recovery by the end of the summer.”