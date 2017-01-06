Leadenham Players serve up some good family fun

The Leadenham Players present their annual panto at the village hall at end of the month.

This year’s show is a take on family favourite Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs by a new scriptwriter, Ben Crocker.

Leadenham Players panto

It opens on Friday, January 27, which is the first of six performances.

So get along and follow the action as Snow White is poisoned by her wicked Step-Mother, Queen Caligula.

What will her fate be? Will the Queen’s evil assistant, Blackwing, ensure that the bungling murdering duo, Bogwart and Stinkwart, do her deadly deed?

Follow the lovable, but sometimes clumbsy Fairy Goodheart as she tries to please her boss, Professor Wonderwings.

Leadenham Players panto

Will Goodheart ever earn her wings? Will Danny and his mum, Dame Dolly Dumpling, be in time to save the love of his life or will Prince Frederick fight for Snow White’s love and get the girl?

It features a new, younger supporting cast, making for a fantastic chorus, so why not take the family and join in our quest to save Snow White, meet seven very unique little people, sing-a-long to some familiar songs, and have some good old family fun.

You can see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Friday, January 27, 7pm; Saturday, January 28 at 2pm and 7pm; Friday, February 3 at 7pm; Saturday, February 4 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £5.50 (child/OAP £4) or family tickets £17.50 and are available from www.leadenhamplayers.co.uk or call 07462 167329.