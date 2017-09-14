Leadenham teahouse in UK top 100 chart

A popular village teahouse has been named one of the UK’s top 100 small businesses after only being open for two years.

Leadenham Teahouse, which is located on the Main Road in Leadenham, is among 100 companies chosen to be showcased on social media as part of Small Business Saturday UK, a non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to shop local and support small businesses in their communities.

The teahouse, which recently hosted the village’s first artisan market as part Leadenham’s annual folk festival, is run by sisters Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw. Their mum, Karen Swift runs Leadenham Post Office in the same premises, after reopening the branch in 2013.

After undergoing major renovations, thanks to a £10,000 Lincolnshire County Council rural grant, and £10,000 of the family’s own investment, the improvements enabled Katie and Kirsty to open Leadenham Teahouse in September 2015.

Since then, the family-run business has flourished, catering for up to 30 diners at a time, who are served a selection of freshly delivered organic breads and baked goods from award winning bakeries including Hambleton’s bakery.

After the announcement in the Guardian newspaper two weeks ago, the family are looking forward to joining the other 100 companies at a black tie event in London next month.

Katie said: “We are particulary pleased as we are so tiny, therefore we are always trying to find ways to promote ourselves by being very active on our social media pages and in our fundraising efforts.”

Network development director at the Post Office, Tom Moran is keen to congratulate the team. He said: “This is fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication from Katie, Kirsty and Karen, who have taken what we know is a successful post office model – a small business providing Post Office services – and turned it into something really special for their local community. The team at Leadenham teahouse and post office show just what can be done with some entrepreneurial spirit, We are very proud of them.”

Now in its fifth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday will promote one business per day on social media, in the run-up to its annual event on December 2, with the teahouse being one of the first to be promoted on September 21.

Small Business Saturday was introduced to encourage spending with small, independent firms.

For more information, visit www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com