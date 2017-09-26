Leadenham Teahouse voted UK’s best traditional Tea Shop

A popular, family run, village teahouse has been named as the Best Traditional Tea Shop in the UK Clipper Teas Awards.

Since being opened two years ago by sisters Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw, Leadenham Teahouse, which is located on the Main Road in Leadenham, has attracted customers from all over the area.

Spurred on by support from their loyal customers, they entered into the UK Clipper Tea Awards and were delighted to find out that they had scooped the Best Traditional Tea Shop title, after impressing judges with their locally sourced, organic and homemade menu, location, decor, interior design and the warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

Once they had whittled down the tea shops down even further, the judges also carried out secret site visits to get a proper look and feel for the different tea shops to help them make a final decision.

Katie said: “We can’t believe that we have won the traditional category out of all the teashops that applied in the UK. Little traditional touches are really important to us. We make sure fresh flowers and lit candles are on every table, traditional sugar cubes and sugar tongs, and it’s lovely that that’s been recognised.”

They now need your help to help them secure the overall UK title, after being shortlisted along with the five other category winners, including

quirkiest winner, afternoon tea winner, cosiest, coastal and contemporary winners.

The overall winner being presented with a “Clipper Cup” by televison presenter, Kirstie Allsopp, who said: “This Lincolnshire teahouse captures so perfectly what I believe a quintessential tearoom should be, traditional in both its menu and a pretty interior, complete with bunting.”

Katie is hoping to get enough votes to win the top title. She said: “if we are lucky enough to get enough votes to win, Kirstie Allsopp will visit Leadenham Teahouse and present us with a “Clipper Cup”, Not only will it be a great day for the area but winning an award like this will hopefully secure the longevity of our business.”

To cast your vote before Monday 9 October, visit www.clipper-teas.com/tea-shop-awards/vote