Learn how to play key community role at Grantham workshop

Have your say

People keen to support local community groups and charitable organisations are being invited to take part in a free workshop in Grantham.

The event on November 14 is aimed at people who want to do their bit by taking on the role of committee members.

Topics will include the responsibilities of committee members, what they do and the skills they need.

The workshop is one of several events in the county taking place in Trustees’ Week, which aims to highlight opportunities for people from all walks of life to get involved and make a difference.

Other events, including forums in Stamford, Spilsby and Spalding, are for charity and community group managers and committee members and will include information on new data protection regulations.

The sessions will also offer an opportunity to network, make vital connections and share tips and support with other local charity leaders.

Ruth Copleston, Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service senior operations officer, said: “The forums are a place to share best practice and the latest news and to meet others doing similar things.”

* The Grantham Trustee Roles and Responsibilities workshop is suitable for new, experienced or potential members of committees for community groups and charities.

It takes place at South Kesteven District Council offices, St. Peter’s Hill, Grantham on Tuesday, November 14 from 9am to noon.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided.

Places must be booked via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk

* South Kesteven Voluntary Sector Forum takes place at Christ Church, Green Lane, Stamford, on Friday, November 17, 10am to 12.30pm.

Places must be booked via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk