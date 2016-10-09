Leicester Tigers coaches help Mayor of Grantham officially open 24 hour gym

A 24 hour gym has been officially opened by members of the Leicester Tigers coaching staff and the Mayor of Grantham.

The Mayor, Coun Linda Wootten, attended a reception at the gym with Tigers coaches Richard Cockerill and Geordan Murphy.

Anytime Fitness owner Paul Woodhouse goes for a spin with the Mayor of Grantham, Coun Linda Wootten, and her husband Coun Ray Wootten and members of staff at the offical opening of the gym.

The gym opened recently in the former Fabric Warehouse premises. It is open to members 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. While it is staff during the day, at night members can gain entry with a fob key.

The Grantham club is run by franchisee Paul Woodhouse, of Long Clawson.

Anytime Fitness was founded in 2002 in the United States and now has 3,000 clubs worldwide, 72 of which are in the UK. The company was reportedly the fastest growing health club franchise in 2014.