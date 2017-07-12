Lez takes the chain of office as new president of Grantham Sunrise Rotary

Last weekend saw Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club hold its annual Charter Party and welcome its new president.

Around 100 Rotarians and guests attended the event, at The Old Vicarage in Honington, where they enjoyed a buffet from the Lincolnshire Larder and music by Grantham musician C. J. Hatt. A ceilidh led by Charlie’s Aunt followed.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary enjoys its charter party.

Grantham poet Val O’Dell recited some poems which she had written especially for the event, while assistant district govenor Peter Berry was among those enjoying the day.

The highlight of the afternoon was the handing over of the ceremonial chain of office from past president Ian Brodie to the new president, Lez Jones.

Lez is a relative newcomer to the world of Rotary, and only the third president of Grantham Sunrise, a club which has only been running for a few years.

He said: “We are a club that likes to roll up our sleeves and get involved in local community projects, and also raise and distribute funds for local worthy causes, and this year will see us even more active in the community.

“It’s going to be a great year for all the Sunrisers.”

Ian was presented with a photo book of his achievements over the past year by Lez.

Among the guests, which included Rotarians from Melton, Sleaford, Bourne and Lincoln, was ex-Sunriser Cristine Parau, who returned to her former club to present a pennant from her new club in Manchester.

The sun shone down on the event, which continued until sunset.