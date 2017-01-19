Life-long friends born on the same day in Grantham Hospital celebrate their 60th birthdays together

Two women who were born on the same day in the same hospital have celebrated their 60th birthdays together after a life-long friendship.

Shirley King, maiden name Cole, and Beverley Warner, maiden name Summerfield, were born in Grantham Hospital on January 17, 1957, to mothers both called Janet.

Beverley Warner and Shirley King celebrate their 18th brithdays together at the After 8 Club.

Shirley and Beverley would go on to become friends at a young age. They lived close to each other in Canberra Crescent and Queensway. They both attended Walton Girls’ High School and then worked with each other at insurance company Wheeler and Walker in Wharf Road. Not only that, they are both members of Belton Woods Golf Club.

When Shirley and Beverley were 18 they had a joint party at what was The After 8 club – and on Saturday they celebrated their 60th birthdays at Woodland Waters in Ancaster with a ‘glitz and glam’ theme attended by 120 family members and friends.

They also raised almost £500 to be split between two charities – Guide Dogs for the Blind and St Barnabas Hospice.

Beverley has been the owner of Bekelton Farm Boarding Kennels on the High Dyke since 1990 and Shirley has been an administrator at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School for 25 years.

Beverley has one daughter, Kelly, and Shirley has two daughters, Helen and Ruth.

Shirley, who lives in Oasby, said: “It’s a lovely story. It’s amazing because you do not always keep up with your school friends, but we are close still after all these years. It’s quite an achievement. There are lots of happy memories.”

Beverley added: “It’s nice to have had a friendship for so long and to see it continue through our children. It’s good to see the generations stay in touch. They did a superb job at Woodland Waters. It was a great night.”