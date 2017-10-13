Lincolnshire primary schools awarded £495,000 funding to boost support

The Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together partnership (LTT) has been awarded £495,758 to boost school-to-school support in 41 primary schools.

The funding will be used to focus on closing the attainment gap of the most vulnerable children in the county. Literacy-based support will assist head teachers and their staff to deliver high quality classroom teaching to ensure all children are able to access the curriculum and make the best possible progress through their primary years.

Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell said: “It makes sense that we use the talent, skills and experience of our teaching schools and those that are leading the way in terms of performance to drive improvements in other, more vulnerable schools. This welcome funding boost will help ensure support is targeted at the schools that need it most in Lincolnshire.”

Recognising the challenges our county’s schools are facing, the Lincolnshire English Attainment Project (LEAP) is set to give a positive boost and support to a number of rural schools that often face unique challenges.

The support will come from established school head teachers and specialist leaders of education, directly to those working in targeted schools. This will ensure that the impact of the programme will have a lasting effect, sustaining the standards expected in the classroom.

Chair of Lincolnshire Teaching Schools Together, Marie-Claire Bretherton, said “The project aims to reduce the attainment gap for disadvantaged children and vulnerable groups in primary schools by improving literacy and communication skills.

“Schools which need support will be given resources and knowledge to review and refine their approach to closing the gap in literacy, alongside a proven package of interventions and programmes aimed at supporting disadvantaged children and vulnerable groups.”

The sector-led model in Lincolnshire means schools are leading school improvement , working in partnership with each other and other educational establishments.

Marie-Claire added: “We anticipate this is only the start of the pledged government funding being directed straight into the classrooms. If we can reach our targets with this funding, it will put us in a good position for future grant bids from national budgets.”

The LEAP project will run over five terms until the spring of 2019.