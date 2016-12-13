Lincolnshire residents warned about putting heaters too close to cots or clothes

Do you sit right up close to the heater? Or heat your home with a wood burner?

With temperatures falling and the colder weather coming, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue is reminding residents to think carefully before heating their home this winter.

The advice comes after a number of reports of people heating their homes in dangerous ways, without realising the risks.

The service now wants to reinforce the message by highlighting the top mistakes people make in their home when trying to stay warm. This includes:

1) Putting washing too close to their halogen heaters

2) Sitting too close to their halogen heaters

3) Leaving their halogen heaters on when going to bed

4) Keeping wood all the way round a wood burner when lit

5) Using candle flower pot heaters - home-made heating devices made by candles being placed under an upside down plant pot

John Barke, deputy community fire safety manager, said: “We want people to stay warm and well this winter, but our main priority is that people stay safe.

“We know it’s tempting to sit with the heater close to your legs or to dry washing quicker by having the heater right next to it, but this can be extremely dangerous. These are all things we see when we visit people in their homes, and it is vital that they understand the dangers so they don’t put themselves or their loved ones at risk.

“We realise that it is expensive to heat your homes at present, but would recommend portable oil filled radiators for small space heating.”

If you are at home and are struggling to keep warm, there are a number of schemes available which can help. Please visit https://www.gov.uk/energy-grants-calculator or contact Responders to Warmth on 0845 6064566 who will be able to offer advice and assistance.