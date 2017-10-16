Little explorers enjoy sponsored Grantham jinglethon for baby charity

Children dressed up as a variety of characters as they joined in an explorer themed Jinglethon on Monday, to raise more than £300 for the UK’s leading baby charity, Tommy’s.

Babies and toddlers were sponsored to take part in a special explorers themed music class within their regular Jo Jingles class time as part of Tommy’s first-ever Jinglethon to help raise vital funds for research into the causes and prevention of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

With over 10,000 babies and children taking part in Jo Jingles classes each week, the charity are hoping to raise £100,000, which could enable 6,000 couples to attend a Tommy’s research centre.

Children ranging from babies to toddlers took part in this week’s Jo Jingles classes held at Grantham Tennis Club on Monday.

Club leader Andreas Alkiviades, who has been running the Jo Jingles classes in Grantham for the past four years, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. I set up four different areas in the room to encourage their exploring skills. They included a pond area with different kinds of fish, long grass with lots of creepy crawlies, a farm featuring all the well known farm animals and a mountain cave. I gave each child a map and a magnifying glass.”

After the class finished, each child got a pack to take home with them including a map and colouring sheet.

Jo Jingles provide fun, music and movement classes nationwide for babies and pre-school children aged from three months to five years. With more than 700 centres across the UK and Ireland, Jo Jingles offers established, structured classes that are exciting, fun and educational.

For more information on how to join, call Andreas on 07590434016 or email jojinglesstamford@gmail.com. For info on Tommy’s, visit www.tommys.org