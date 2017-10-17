Little explorers take part in Grantham Jinglethon

Children donned fancy dress in an explorer themed Jinglethon on Monday, to raise more than £300 for the UK’s leading baby charity, Tommy’s.

Babies and toddlers were sponsored to take part in a special explorers themed music class within their regular Jo Jingles class time, as part of Tommy’s first-ever Jinglethon to help raise vital funds for research into the causes and prevention of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

With over 10,000 babies and children taking part in Jo Jingles classes each week, the charity are hoping to raise £100,000, which could enable 6,000 couples to attend a Tommy’s research centre.

Children ranging from babies to toddlers took part in this week’s Jo Jingles classes held at Grantham Tennis Club on Monday.

Club leader Andreas Alkiviades, who has been running the Jo Jingles classes in Grantham for the past four years, said: “It was absolutely brilliant. The children were given a map and a magnifying class to explore farm animals, bugs in long grass, creatures in a pond and in a mountain cave. Among other activities the children drove a tractor in the farm using tambourines as steering wheels, pretended to be butterflies using colourful scarves, caught fish using toy fishing rods and went through a ‘cave’ full of spiders.”

All the children were given a pack containing props to cut out and colouring sheets to create their own adventure at home.

Andreas added: “Our area has already raised over £300 but this figure is expected to be far more.”

Jo Jingles provide fun, music and movement classes nationwide for babies and pre-school children aged from three months to five years.

For more information, call Andreas on 07590434016 or email jojinglesstamford@gmail.com. For info on Tommy’s, visit www.tommys.org