Local author unveils first book with Grantham Museum talk

Author Keith Bennett launched his first book at Grantham Museum.

The book by keen historian Keith Bennett, 66, of Barkston, is about the last two years of King John’s life, and was 14 years in the making.

The author was inspired to write about the 13th century King of England because many key events took place in or close to Lincolnshire.

Keith started work on the project after attending a history lecture at Grantham College.

He said: “I wrote my book from the direction of ‘what if’ and in the form of an historical thriller. It is a gripping tale of plots, intrigue and murder. An unpopular king, rebel barons, mercenaries and the Knights Templar all feature, as well as the famous lost treasure.”

Keith was invited to host a free talk and book signing at Grantham Museum earlier this month.

He said: “It went really well and was a full house. I sold 17 books on the day and have sold more since.”

Retail director Alison Paxton said: “It was great to be able to support a local author and the historical theme of the book fitted in nicely.”

The books are on sale for £9.95 at Grantham Museum. A percentage of the book sale profits will go to the museum.