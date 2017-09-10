Local charities receive Rotary donations

Donations totalling £4,000 were handed to some worthwhile local causes at a Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven charity cheque presentation this week.

The money was raised during the club’s 15th annual golf tournament, held at Belton Park Golf Club back in June.

The money was presented to eight charities and causes in front of 35 people, at the Urban Hotel, Swingbridge Road, on Wednesday evening.

A cheque for £2,500 was handed to a representative of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance after being chosen by last year’s Rotary club president, Carol Courtney.

Other charities to benefit included Sandon School’s sensory room project, St Barnabas Hospice, Multiple Sclerosis Society – Grantham and Sleaford branch, the British Red Cross’ First Call, Grantham Disabled Children Society, Inspire+ and the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven district’s own charity, Trade-Aid, all sharing the remaining amount.

Representatives from all eight charities attended and enjoyed a main course dinner before having the opportunity to give a short speech about their charity.

Mike Charity, who has been part of the club for 35 years, helped to organise the golf tournament.

He said: “Most of the charities that we choose are independent and do not have any Government support, so it is important to do what we can to help.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to all of the sponsors.”

Next year’s golf competition, will raise money for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), after club member Tony Griffin passed away from the condition earlier this year.