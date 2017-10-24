Local recycling company donates defibrillator to village

A local recycling company has donated a defibrillator to a parish council in one of its neighbouring villages, as part of its commitment to supporting the local community.

Mid UK Recycling, which has a sites at Barkston Heath, Caythorpe and Quarrington, has donated the life-saving piece of equipment to Silk Willoughby Parish Council.

Mid UK Recycling’s managing director Chris Mountain presented the unit to Chairman of Silk Willoughby Parish Council Alan Wilson at a presentation last Tuesday.

The defibrillator will be stored outside Silk Willoughby village hall and will be available to help treat life-threatening heart conditions experienced by people in and around Silk Willoughby. Local residents will also receive training on how to use it.

Alan Wilson who received the defibrillator on behalf of the parish council, said: “We wish to thank Mr Mountain, Mid UK Recycling and Mountain Transport for their generosity. The residents of Silk Willoughby are extremely grateful.”

Chris Mountain added: “We were delighted to donate the defibrillator to Silk Willoughby as part of our on-going commitment to supporting the

communities in which we live and work. We are glad it will bring reassurance to local residents.”

Several residents and councillors attended the presentation which was followed by a tour of the Barkston Heath recycling facility.

Chairperson of Silk Willoughby Village Hall Michelle Ball added; “I am amazed to see how Mid UK Recycling process our household recycling waste. It is fascinating to see the innovations and technology used to extract the recyclable materials”.