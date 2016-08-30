BREAKING: All train lines blocked between Peterborough and Grantham after failure

Virgin trains travelling on the East Coast Main Line. Photo: Simon Williams EMN-160802-154207001

All train lines are currently blocked between Peterborough and Grantham this afternoon, Tuesday August 30.

It is believed the issue is an overhead line failure.

Engineers are investigating but no trains are running in either direction.

