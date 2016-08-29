Collection at Grantham Town game raises money for fight to save A&E

A bucket collection at Grantham Town’s match on Saturday raised over £68 for the campaign to save the A&E department at Grantham Hospital.

The collection was made by Coun Ian Selby at the match against Blyth Spartans at South Kesteven Sports Stadium.

Coun Selby said: “Grantham Town football Club are very keen to support the campaign to save our A&E department. The club greatly values the A&E department especially if one of its players should be injured during an evening match. Credit where it is due to Vera Horstead for coming along to our home game on Saturday to help out with the bucket collection. Well done Vera and thank you”.

The collection raised a total of £68.09.

A protest march, organised by campaign group Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, will take place in Grantham on Saturday, starting in St Peter’s Hill at noon and making its way through town to the hospital.

You can sign also sign a petition in support of the A&E at www.tinyurl.com/savegranthama-e