Continued improvements in GCSE results across Lincolnshire

Early indications of GCSE results across Lincolnshire show continued improvements this year.

With 10 schools still to return data, provisional figures released today (Thursday) by Lincolnshire schools, including academies, indicate that the percentage of students attaining good grades in core subjects continues to rise.

The percentage of students attaining 5+ A*-C including English and maths is no longer a headline measure of school performance.

The new headline is the percentage of students attaining an A*-C grade in English and maths, which has increased by five per cent, from 58.3 per cent in 2015 to 63.2 per cent this year. An impressive 23 schools so far have achieved more than 60 per cent.

The percentage of students attaining A*-C in English is currently 73.5 per cent for 2016 and compares to 67.6 per cent last year, an increase of 5.9 per cent. Four of the 45 schools achieved 100 per cent in this measure.

The percentage of A*-C in maths is currently showing as 69.8 per cent for 2016, 1.8 per cent up on last year. Six of the 45 schools achieved 100 per cent in this measure

The government has been keen to emphasise the importance of the English Baccalaureate as this measure supports as many students as possible to achieve A*-C grades in a broad range of academic subjects. The percentage achieving the English Baccalaureate is 29.4 per cent for 2016 compared to 27.2 per cent in 2015 - an increase of 2.2 per cent on last year.

So far 24 schools have shown improvement on last year in this measure, with 12 of those schools improving by over five per cent points on last year.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “It’s looking like another impressive set of results this year. In particular, the percentage of students achieving the English Baccalaureate at 29.4 per cent is a significant improvement.

“Students deserve every credit for their commitment to reach their potential. Remember, if you haven’t got the results you need, don’t panic, there is plenty of advice and help out there – go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/teeninfolincs.”

Debbie Barnes, director of children’s services, added: “We have yet to see how the final figures will pan out, but the picture is showing that our students have done incredibly well to maintain improvements and standards. Schools continue to excel in providing the platform for students to perform to their best.

“Teachers, parents and carers deserve praise for their support and encouragement. My congratulations to all students and best wishes for your future plans.”