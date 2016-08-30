Donate your unwanted items to Rainbows’ Barry, Bertie and Betty

Rainbows’ bins Barry, Bertie and Betty will call a Langar farm home next week.

Naturescape Wildflower Farm, in Coachgap Lane, will have the bins in its tea room car park September 5-12 as part of Rainbows Children’s Hospice’s ‘Where’s it Bin’ campaign.

Where’s it Bin?’ sees Rainbows drop three branded wheelie bins – Barry, Bertie and Betty – to businesses, organisations and clubs for one week. People are encouraged to fill them with unwanted saleable goods for the Rainbows charity shops. At the end of the week, Rainbows collects the bins and all the donations.

People are encouraged to take along their unwanted clothes, books, toys and other items to place in the bins.

Christina Scarborough, of Naturescape, said: “Help raise money for this very worthwhile local children’s hospice.”