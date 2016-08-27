Fire breaks out at Ancaster recycling plant

Seven fire appliances and specialist units attended the Mid UK recycling plant yesterday to tackle a blaze at the site near Ancaster.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started at a conveyor belt. They were called at about 6pm and used one main jet, four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said all appliances had left the site earlier this morning and a further inspection of the site will be carried out today.