GCSE results: Charles Read Academy is celebrating ‘fantastic’ set of results

Charles Read Academy has maintained its strengthening academic position as students celebrated another set of ‘fantastic’ results.

Against the new government measures, 55 per cent of students achieved a C or above in English and maths, and the number of young people achieving five or more GCSEs at C or above improved to 66 per cent.

This is the third year that the academy has seen its GCSE results strengthen, something that the Principal, Robert Sloan, puts down to the efforts of everyone in the academy’s community.

He said: “Last year we were named in the top 100 most improved schools in the country for our performance over the two year period since we joined the David Ross Education Trust.

“The fact that this year we have made further progress is not just testament to the hardwork and efforts of staff, students and the Trust, but also everyone who has supported us on our journey.

“If it wasn’t for the community coming together to petition to keep the school open, and the ongoing support of so many individuals, we would not be in a position to deliver a quality of education that I am genuinely proud of.

“We have given it everything and I am excited about what the future has to offer.”

One of the happy smiling students was George Wilkinson, he said: “My results are far better than I expected, I am over the moon with them, I am really going to miss Charles Read as I have made so many memories here and gained lots of friends.”

Wendy Marshall, Chief Executive of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Charles Read Academy continues to maintain the high standards set under Mr Sloan’s guidance.

“The academy has come a long way in such a short space of time and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for our students.”