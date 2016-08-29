Grantham building society branch raising even more for SportsAid

The Grantham branch of the Nottingham Building Society has raised more than £550 for SportsAid in 2016 – now they are jumping into action to raise even more.

Customer adviser Chelsea Chell is getting set to take part in a sponsored skydive at Sibson Airfield on Sunday, September 4, to raise funds to help Allington-based swimmer Hayley Milne achieve her dream of taking part in the Paralympics.

Chelsea and her colleagues are also holding a raffle for people to win a whole host of prizes, including Nottingham Forest tickets and health and beauty vouchers. It will be drawn on September 16 and tickets priced £1 can be bought from the branch on High Street.

Branch manager Richard Copestake said: “Hayley is a fantastic athlete and a wonderful person. It’s brilliant for us as a branch to support someone on our doorstep.

“Team GB did fantastically well in Rio, especially in the swimming pool, and with our support and that of local people we hope Hayley can get to the Paralympics – it would be great to see her competing in Tokyo in 2020.”