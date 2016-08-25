Grantham girls’ school celebrates another excellent year for GCSE results

KGGS reported another excellent year for results at GCSE with the 58% A*/A result meaning that 58% of all subject passes were awarded the top two grades.

Ninety-nine per cent of all students at the Grantham girls’ school achieved at least 5 A*/C passes and 60 per cent achieved at least 5 A*/A passes this year.

Celebrating GCSE results at KGGS.

Headteacher Mr Scott was delighted for the Year 11 students at KGGS. He said: “Our staff and students have worked extremely hard and parents have been very supportive. Our students’ results are richly deserved and I am particularly pleased to report that they have achieved their academic success whilst still devoting a great deal of time and energy contributing to their wider school community. ”

There were a large number of outstanding individual performances at KGGS with an impressive 56 students achieving at least 10 A*/A grades. Special mentions should go to Isabel Leach with 12 A* grades, and Emma Carrington, Georgia Edge, Phoebe Jackson, Jemima Nambo, and Lauren Singer who were amongst a group who achieved 11 A* grades.