Grantham’s Moss Tyres in firing line again as second family member is prosecuted

A woman who traded at Grantham tyre shop Moss Tyres has been found guilty of selling unsafe part worn tyres.

At Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Leandra Mckenzie, of Heckington road, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, was found guilty of two counts of not having the correct markings on a part worn tyre and one count of supplying an unsafe tyre to a trading standards officer from her business Moss Tyres, on the Spring Gardens Industrial Estate in Grantham.

Following complaints from local residents, Lincolnshire Trading Standards conducted a test purchase in June 2015, where they were sold two defective part worn tyres by Ms Mckenzie, which weren’t labelled correctly and one tyre which had the internal ply exposed.

McKenzie is the second member of the McKenzie family to be found guilty of supplying unsafe part worn tyres, after her father, Luke, was given a nine-month suspended sentence and fined £26,000 for offences in April 2015.

Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Two things are particularly concerning here. Firstly, as the tyres failed to have the correct labelling on – with no distinction whether they were part worn or not – consumers had no idea what they were buying.

“And, secondly, there was damage to the tyre’s walls, which means that the structure of the tyre could have been compromised. If used, this tyre could have had life-threatening consequences for innocent consumers and their families.

“I am shocked that given her father’s conviction last year, Leandra has followed on and committed the same crime. I’m extremely concerned by this behaviour.”

Ms McKenzie was ordered to pay fines and costs of just under £8,000.

**If you are buying part worn tyres, Trading Standards ask that you follow the guidance below.

Part worn tyres must:

*Have an EC approval mark and a speed & load capacity index;

*Be marked with ‘PART-WORN’ in upper case letters at least 4mm high;

*Not have a cut over 25mm or 10% of the section width of the tyre;

*Not have any internal or external lump, bulge or tear;

*Not have any ply or cord exposed;

*Not have any penetration damage that has not been repaired the original tread pattern of the tyre must be at least 2mm deep.

If you have looked into buying part worn tyre and believe that the tyres that were up for sale did not comply with the legislation, contact Lincolnshire Trading Standards via Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.