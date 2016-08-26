Grantham show will support fight for hospital A&E

A concert featuring a veriety of talented local acts will take place next month in support of the fight to keep the A&E department at Grantham Hospital fully open.

The concert will feature Ali Jay, Evonne Rivers, Paula Burrows, Laura Church, Tina Winters, Darren Yates, Trevor Leeson and Terry Carey.

It will raise funds for Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital which is organising a protest march on September 3 against the closure of Grantham A&E overnight.

Organiser Ian Selby said: “The concert has some superb acts and all are performing free for us to help our community during these difficult times.”

The show takes place at Grantham College Refectory on Friday, September 9, at 7.30pm. Ticket are £10.

There are a limited number of tickets available from The Print Bureau, Ruston Road Alma Park (Tel:01476 592131) and from The Yorkshire Bank in High Street, Grantham.