Gravity Fields festival: Join the gastronomic tour that is the Moveable Feast

Festival favourite the Moveable Feast is back on the menu at next month’s Gravity Fields Festival (September 21-25).

More than 60 people joined the safari event in 2014, enjoying the evening festival atmosphere and meeting new dining companions as they moved from venue to venue.

The formula is simple for the Thursday evening event – a starter in one restaurant, main course in a second and dessert in a third venue.

Diners can enjoy a drink at the Angel & Royal Hotel at a complimentary drinks reception before they embark on their mystery gastronomic tour. Four eateries are taking part – the New Era, Eden Wine Bar, Pizza Express and the Angel & Royal.

Diners do not know where their next course will take them or who they will be dining alongside but it’s a concept that works well, confirms organiser Courtney Finn of Grantham Civic Society.

“It was an interesting idea that we trialled in 2014 and we were delighted with how it went,” he said.

“It tempted people to try restaurants that they perhaps had not been to before, even if they live in Grantham, and I know that restaurants certainly got further bookings as a result.

“Being in town on a festival evening is always something special, and some might decide that the Punk Science comedy show in the Guildhall Arts Centre Theatre would be the perfect way to finish a great night out.”

Leaflets have now been distributed to participating restaurants, he confirmed. Any group or couple that wants to stick together during the course of the evening simply states that when booking.

Moveable Feast price is £28 per person, with bookings to be made by September 20. To book, call the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158 or book online at www.gravityfields.co.uk

** We have teamed up with festival organiser South Kesteven District Council to offer readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Moveable Feast. To enter the competition, simply pick up a copy of Friday’s Journal.