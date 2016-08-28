Long Clawson teenager to skydive in aid of Macmillan charity

A daring Long Clawson teenager is set to take part in a 13,500ft skydive next month to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sasha Brunt, who works as a marketing assistant at Nether Broughton is doing a tandem skydive from Langar Airfield on Saturday, September 10.

The nineteen-year-old said: “This is a big scary thing to do and I’m a little nervous truth be told. The idea originally derived from a conversation with my partner - who had cancer a few years ago - about living life to the max, after a few members of my family had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

“Doing a skydive was a bucket list thing for me and from there things developed. Despite the impact cancer has had on myself and people around me, my main reason for this is because I can.

“Life is very unpredictable and you never know what’s around the corner. I decided that I was going to live my life today. I also decided to do what I can to help others that aren’t as fortunate, starting with Macmillan.”

Sasha has set herself a fundraising target of £300. To support her skydive you can donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sasha-Brunt