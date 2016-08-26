Man arrested in Melton on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs

Air ambulance lands in Thorpe End, Melton. Photo: Jonathan McGrady/JM News

Police arrested a man yesterday evening on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

The man was arrested in Sage Cross Street in Melton at about 6.15pm. Police say another man was taken to hospital following a call to say there was concern for his welfare. His condition is unknown.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

