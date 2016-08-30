Missing bank card used to withdraw £780 from Grantham post office

Police want to speak to two men in connection with a missing bank card.

They have released CCTV images of the two men after £780 was withdrawn using the Post Office Bank card.

One of the men police want to speak to in connection with a missing bank card used to withdraw money in Grantham.

The card was used in the post office in Princess Drive, Grantham, on August 11 and 12 to withdraw the cash from the victim’s account.

As pictured, both men are in their late 20s to early 30s. One is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, of a stocky build with short dark hair that is shaved around the sides.

The other is thought to be about 6ft with short black hair, stubble, of a large build and wearing a bandage around his head.

Police want to hear from anybody who recognises these men or from the men themselves. They should call 101, quoting incident 404 of August 19.