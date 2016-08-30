Racing bike stolen from behind house in Colsterworth

A racing bicycle has been stolen over the bank holiday weekend in Colsterworth.

Police say that after 2pm on Thursday (August 25), a man’s road/racing bicycle was taken from the rear of a property on Woodlands Drive, Colsterworth.

The bike is described as a ‘Triban’ 300 in red and white and it had a pump and water bottle attached at the time it was taken.

If anyone has any information relating to the theft call police on 101 and quote the above incident number.