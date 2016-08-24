Slideshow 3 of 4: Festival of Excitement in Grantham a blast for youngsters

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A ‘Festival of Excitement’ was held by the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund on Saturday, providing a free day out for families with a disabled child.

The event was held at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks by the registered charity, which provides financial support and special trips for families living in the Grantham area.

The highlight of the day was rally car experiences, with both youngsters and parents able to take a thrilling ride in one of several rally cars as they raced along a course.

For those not quite brave enough, or tall enough, there was a climbing wall, fairground rides, inflatables, sensory room, dance demonstrations and more. Refreshments were served in a tea tent, where there was a display of creatures by Exotic Encounters and cakes given away by The Melton Building Society. Meanwhile, property services company Willmott Dixon held a tombola and games area, and invited youngsters to make their won bird boxes to take home.

Sadly, the windy weather put a stop to the planned flypasts and to displays by the Grantham and District Model Aircraft Society.

However, this did nothing to dampen enjoyment of the day.

Charity trustee chairman Roy Wright said: “What a wonderful, wonderful day – it far exceeded my expectations.

“It was a great community effort for families with disabled children to enjoy.”

Fellow trustee Sharon Evans added: “It was an amazing event with lots of smiles all round.

“An enjoyable time was had by all!”

Although everything was free of charge to families, many kindly gave donations to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, which came to £553.75. Our thanks go to those who made a donation.