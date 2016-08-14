Wow 24/7: Wide range of music featured in Grantham Music Club’s new season

A wide range of musical styles will be presented in the new season of concerts for Grantham Music Club.

Performers in the season of six performances between October and March will include a wind quartet, solo vocalist, string quartet and pianist.

The concerts take place on Wednesday evenings at The Hall of the King’s School, Grantham.

The season begins on October 5 with a performance by The Debussy Ensemble, who delighted members with a previous appearance a few season ago.

As well as works by Debussy, their programme is likely to also include pieces by Ravel, Bax and Glazunov.

The visit by the Cordia Wind Quintet on November 9 follows previous performances by Jake Hinson (clarinet) with family members.

Now the club has invited Jake back with the Quintet for a programme which will include music by Karl Pliss, Francaix and Dvorak.

Mezzo Soprano Rosemary Braddy will perform Music for Christmas on December 7, accompanied by graduates from the Royal College of Music.

Rosemary has had a varied musical career and sang as a soloist for Grantham Choral Society at St Wulfram’s.

The Chapel Hill Duo, comprising Jaya Hanley (violin) and Sarah James (cello) will perform for the Club on January 11. The duo will be accompanied by pianist Rachael Ueckermann, from Grantham.

Talented young pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason will play works by Chopin, Stravinsky and Ligeti for the club on February 15.

Isata won the Walter Todds Bursary at the BBC Young Musician of the Year 2014.

The Carducci String Quartet, who conclude the season on March 22 perform more than 90 concerts a year around the world. Celebrated for their contemporary repertoire, their programme will include works by classical composers too.

All concerts are open to non members priced £12 (£10 concessions, students free) at the door or in advance from the Guildhall Arts Centre. Membership costs £48 before September 6 and details are available from the membership secretary, Wayside, Oasby, Grantham NG32 3ND.