Long Bennington Indian takeaway voted the best

An Indian takeaway which only opened in July has won a national curry award.

Ashiana Curry Lounge, in Long Bennington, won Best Takeaway of the Year at the national Curry Life Awards.

Collecting the award on behalf of the Ashiana restaurant in North Muskham, and the Long Bennington takeaway, owner of the Ashiana Saiqul Miah said: “We genuinely didn’t think we had a chance of winning anything when we saw who the other award nominees were. But we were stunned when we were announced as winners of not just one award, but actually two!”

No other restaurant won more than one award on the night, leading host and former BBC newsreader Michael Buerk to describe Saiqul as “an entrepreneur in the Indian restaurant business,” for opening an award-winning takeaway in addition to his already successful Indian restaurant.

Saiqul added: “At the Ashiana, my head chef Shimul Ahmed and the service team always work so hard to deliver an authentic and contemporary Indian dining experience using only the freshest ingredients.

“However, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our wonderful customers nominating us. These awards acknowledge all the efforts of my chefs and the service teams at both the restaurant and takeaway. We’re all delighted that our customers enjoyed themselves so much that they wanted to nominate us for the Curry Life awards.”

The awards ceremony was held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, attracting Indian food industry luminaries.

Labour MPs Sir Kier Starmer and Rushanara Ali also congratulated the winners at the Ashiana.