Long Bennington post office moves into butcher’s

The post office in Long Bennington will be moving in a few weeks’ time.

The office is moving to A. Arnold and Sons, the butchers and licensed grocers shop at 41 Main Road.

The office currently operates a few doors down the road at Potts Stores. Richard Potts applied for change of use to a takeaway outlet last year which was conditionally approved by South Kesteven District Council.

The post office will open at its new premises on Thursday, November 3, at 1pm.

The Post Office says the new service will open with an open-plan counter position instead of a screened counter.

A spokesman said: “The new branch will be designed to Post Office guidelines to ensure easy access and that there is adequate space for wheelchair users inside. There will be a hearing loop at the counter. All staff will be trained to Post Office professional standards of service and security.”

The relocated office will extend its opening hours by six and a half hours, opening 8am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. As well as the usual mail services, customers will also be able to take advantage of Local Collect, home shopping returns, pre-order foreign currency and pay bills and send funds abroad.

The present post office will close at 5.30pm on November 2.