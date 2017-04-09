Long Bennington wildlife centre has Easter fun lined up

Children’s author B B Taylor will be enthralling children of all ages when she reads passages from her popular books at an open day event near Grantham.

The Wild World Animal Education Centre at Long Bennington is holding an Easter Fun Day on Saturday, April 15.

Visitors of all ages will be able to see at close quarters the centre’s wide range of animals from all over the world, with plenty of Easter-themed craft activities available too. The day will also feature a birds of prey display and some inspirational readings from B B Taylor.

For the Fun Day, the centre will be open from 11am to 4pm and entry is £3 per person.

Built on the outskirts of Long Bennington, on Fen Lane, the Wild World Animal Education Centre has been open for just over a year.

It houses a fascinating collection of more than 100 different species of rare mammals, reptiles, marsupials and bugs. Some of the rarer species at the centre include an Egyptian mongoose, Indian flying foxes and an electric-blue day gecko.

The centre offers hands-on sessions for school groups, giving children the chance to learn more about rare animals and the environment. Education sessions must be booked in advance.

One of the centre’s owners, Dan Sleight, said: “Some of the animals we have are quite unique in this country, which is a big draw.

“B B Taylor has her own birds of prey and will be bringing them along with her. There should be plenty for everyone to see and do on the day.”

He added: “The classroom at the centre is now ready, so we are taking bookings from schools.”

Ultimately it is hoped to create a small zoo on the site, with education key to all developments of the operation.

They chose to set up the centre in Long Bennington because, as Dan explained, ‘the location, building, availability of land and overall feel of this site was just perfect for what we want to do’.