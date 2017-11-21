Lorry driver arrested after A1 crash

A lorry driver was arrested under suspicion of driving without due care after his lorry crashed into a car on the A1 yesterday.

The two vehicles collided on the A1 southbound carriageway, about half a mile from the Marston junction, just before 4.30pm, causing heavy traffic and tailbacks.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 301 was reported to us at 16:25. The two vehicles involved were an articulated lorry and a Vauxhall Corsa. The driver of the lorry was arrested under suspicion of driving without due care. A 28-year-old male has since been given a fixed penalty notice of £100.”