Lottery grant leads to new community project for Grantham’s Jubilee centre

Jubilee Church Life Centre, in Grantham, has been awarded funding for two years from People’s Health Trust for a new project entitled ‘Our Community’.

The project is aimed at people living locally who need help in learning English and preparing for citizenship, but also help in gaining employment.

Hannah San Jose, who is leading the project, said: “This will enable support for local residents that have asked for help learning English, citizenship exam preparation, CVs, interview preparation, computer skills, culture nights and children’s activities.”

Jubilee is run by a team of qualified volunteers and has successfully run an English club for five years, which last year saw nearly 100 adults and offered over 500 individual free lessons.

This new project will offer free individual or small class support to those who would like to improve their spoken and written English on Tuesdays, 9.30am-3pm. It will also hold a family event, children’s activities and a party.

Senior leadership Pat Whittaker, said: “This project will provide the opportunity for local residents to make new friends, feel part of the community and a real sense of belonging, offering help learning new skills; and for some improve employment chances or better jobs.”

For more information, call into Jubilee Church Life Centre on Tuesdays between 9.30am and 3pm or search for ‘English Conversation Club Grantham’ on Facebook.

People’s Health Trust is an independent charity addressing health inequalities across Great Britain, working with the 51 society lotteries and making grants using money raised by the society lotteries through The Health Lottery.