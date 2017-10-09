Macmillan bus to visit Grantham during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A Macmillan information bus will be visiting Grantham next week to give free cancer advice.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be in the Market Place on Tuesday, October 17, from 10am to 4pm, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information. The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with cancer or care for someone who is.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Macmillan Cancer Support is encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in the UK, with more than 54,000 cases reported every year. It is more common in women over 50 and almost half of cases develop in women aged 65 and over. Men can also get breast cancer, but this is rare.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference. Don’t be scared if you have symptoms. Get them checked.

“Most breast changes are not caused by cancer but if you do notice anything that isn’t normal for you, see your doctor. If you do have cancer, the sooner it’s found, the more likely it is to be successfully treated.”

See your doctor if you have any of these symptoms:

- a lump in the breast

- a change in the size or shape of the breast

- dimpling of the skin or thickening in the breast tissue

- a nipple that’s turned in (inverted)

- a rash (like eczema) on the nipple

- discharge from the nipple

- swelling or a lump in the armpit.