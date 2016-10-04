Macmillan coffee morning: Belvoir Grantham brews up a hefty donation

A big ‘thank you’ has gone out from the team at Belvoir Grantham to supporters and customers who helped to make its Macmillan coffee morning a success.

They raised a wonderful £271.84.

Branch manager Carly French said: “Local businesses contributed to the event including Alastair Hawken of Grantham Gingerbread and Lincolnshire Larder, Martin Richards of Indulgence Delivered and Dan Charles of DJ’s Rib Shack.

“We cannot thank the public enough for supporting the event and contributing to such a fantastic charity that ensures no one has to face cancer alone.”