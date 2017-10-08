MacMillan Coffee Morning: Veronica crowned ‘Star Baker’.

Residents in Allington village competed against each other in a charity ‘Bake-off’, as part of the Macmillan Coffee morning.

Rev’d Harriet Orridge and fitness coach Pam Davison were invited to the village hall on Saturday morning to judge the competition.

With ten cakes to choose from, it was a tough decision but Veronica Joyner scooped first prize for her chocolate sunflower cake entry and be named as ‘Star Baker’.

Organiser Joy Hart said: “It was a great success. It was a packed hall and we managed to raise £422.”