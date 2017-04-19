Macmillan’s mobile cancer unit is coming to Grantham

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Grantham on Thursday, April 27.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the town, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information. The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and Macmillan Cancer Support is encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease. Bowel cancer is the UK’s fourth most common cancer, and mostly affects people over the age of 50.

Visitors to the unit will be given advice on what to look out for.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference. Don’t be scared if you have symptoms. Get them checked.”

The Macmillan unit will be in Market Place between 10am and 4pm.

For further information visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call free on 0808 808 00 00.