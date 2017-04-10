Major delays for Grantham rail passengers after damage to overhead lines

Rail passengers at Grantham are facing delays of up to two hours after overhead lines were dmaged near Doncaster.

A statement on the National Rail website says: “The overhead electric wires have been damaged near Retford on the line towards Doncaster. As a consequence, journeys between Peterborough and Doncaster are expected to be delayed by up to 120 minutes. Some trains may be able to divert between Newark North Gate and Doncaster, extending journey times.”

Rail operators have apologised to customers and says alternative routes are available.

For more information go to www.nationalrail.co.uk