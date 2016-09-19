Major delays for Grantham rail passengers on East Coast line

Passengers on the East Coast mainline are suffering major delays this evening because of problems with overhead lines between Retford and Newark.

Virgin Trains East Coast says there is major disruption between Doncaster and Grantham which will last for the rest of the day.

Virgin is advising passengers to use other routes if possible.

It says passengers can expect delays of up to two hours becuase of damage to overhead power lines.

For the latest updates on services go to www.virgintrainseastcoast.com