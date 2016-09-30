Major setback for quarry in the countryside plan near Grantham

Plans to create a huge quarry and landfill tip in countryside to the south of Denton have been dealt a blow.

Lincolnshire County Council’s planning officers are recommending councillors reject an application for a quarry and infill site on an 84.6 hectares site at Gorse Lane.

A report to councillors, who meet on Monday, states there is not a proven need for the minerals that would be extracted.

They also say there is not a need for the landfill tip that would be created from the quarry.

But the applicant, construction industry supplier Mick George Ltd, has warned it will appeal if the plans are not approved.

The proposals have generated huge protests from residents in Denton, Harlaxton and Croxton Kerrial, who formed the Gorse Lane Action Group (GOLAG) to stop the quarry going ahead

Campaigners fear the surrounding countryside will be harmed and the area will be plagued by heavy lorries, dust, and noise.

GOLAG chairperson Gaile McMillan said: “The recommendation to refuse is most welcome.

“But there is still the meeting to go and there will not be any celebrations until we see this application finally dealt with.”

A spokesman for Mick George said: “If the planning committee reject the scheme we will submit an appeal with immediate effect, but will also commence activation of the existing consented mineral reserves.

“The company are surprised planners appear to have disregarded the fact there is an existing and valid planning consent for mineral extraction extending to an area in excess of 1,700 acres.

“This historic consent if activated would have a significantly greater impact on Denton and the surrounding area than the new application, which the planners are recommending for refusal.

“If this scheme is refused then the larger scheme will simply be implemented.”

The planning and regulation committee meets at the Meres Leisure Centre, Trent Road, Grantham, at 1.30pm.