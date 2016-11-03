Make a date in your diary for Grantham’s Christmas on the Green

Reindeer, a Winter Wonderland and a firework finale will again be highlights at this year’s Christmas on the Green in Grantham.

On Sunday, November 27, the town centre will be transformed to provide a festive family fun day and shopping experience.

Reindeer are always a popular attraction at Christmas on the Green

Grantham Carnival and Events Group will once again create a Winter Wonderland in Abbey Gardens and line up entertainment and refreshments on St Peter’s Hill.

Families will pass through the wonderland of Christmas trees and decorations to meet Santa in his grotto, where he will hand a present to each child. Youngsters can also write and post a letter to Santa, with each promised a reply before Christmas.

Live music, fairground rides, dance displays, birds of prey and much more will be on the St Peter’s Hill green, while refreshments are served in a marquee. Mulled wine and mince pies will also be available, plus a tombola and sale of Raffle 31 tickets.

A craft fair will be set up in the Guildhall ballroom and Petticoat Lane market outside the building. In Westgate will be a market and fun fair.

Three tree blessings will take place in the afternoon, by Father Stuart Cradduck. The first is in Market Place, followed by a procession through the market to St Peter’s Hill. The second blessing is in Abbey Gardens, where a tree donated by Sankt Augustin, Grantham’s twin town, will stand. Finally, the tree on St Peter’s Hill will be blessed, followed by the switching on of the lights and carol singing and fireworks.

Events group chairman Roy Wright said he hopes the weather will be kinder this year, after strong winds wrought havoc last year. However, while many organisers cancelled their events, Grantham volunteers persevered.

Mr Wright said: “It’s going to be wonderful. Our event ran last Christmas and it will certainly be running this year.”

Santa will ride through the town courtesy of the Grantham Lions Club.

