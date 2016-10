St Wulfram’s Church will hold its first-ever beer festival next month.

The church is holding ‘Land of Hops and Glory’, a beer festival featuring 50 beers plus perries, ciders, mead and mulled cider.

Supported by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the event will take place between November 24 and 26.

Admission between noon and 7pm is £3 (£1 for CAMRA members) and between 7pm and 11pm is £5, including live music.