Man charged over death of Grantham man in A1 crash

A man has been charged in relation to a collision on the A1 at Newark in which a Grantham man died.

Officers were called to the collision on the northbound carriageway, which involved six vehicles, at about 7.55am on March 9.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 52-year-old Ian Newell, from Grantham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dorel Galan, 38, of London Road, Grays, Essex, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of using a false instrument, contrary to the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981.

He will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 5.