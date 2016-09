A Newark man has denied murdering Marston teenager Hannah Pearson in July.

James Morton, 23, of Pierson Street, Newark, appeared by video link at Nottingham Crown Court and denied the murder of the 16-year-old.

Hannah was taken from an address in Pierson Street by ambulance in the early hours of July 24 but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

Morton was remanded in custody. He is due to stand trial in January.